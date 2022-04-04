India reports less than 1K new COVID-19 cases after 715 days, 913 test positive in last 24 hours

The health ministry in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, released on Monday morning, said the daily coronavirus positivity rate now stands at 0.29 per cent

New Delhi: India, for the first time in 715 days, reported less than one thousand fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the last 24 hours, the country logged 913 new infections and 13 deaths.

The health ministry in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, released on Monday morning, said the daily coronavirus positivity rate now stands at 0.29 per cent.

Notably, there has been decline in new cases of COVID-19 in since the third week of January 2022.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

There are currently 12,597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Active cases, at present, stand at 0.03 per cent.

India COVID-19 recoveries

The MoHFW informed that 1,316 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, total recoveries have risen to 4,24,95,089.

Recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry data stated.

COVID-19 testing in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,14,823 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

India COVID-19 vaccination update

As per MoHFW, 2,84,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Till date, more than 184.70 crore jabs have been given out under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

As many as 11,548 people got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,44,210 got their second dose in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination for children started in January this year. On 3 April, 2022, 61,109 kids between 12 and 14 received their first dose of vaccine.

In the age group of 15 and 18 years, 11,565 children were inoculated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 35,979 got their second dose.

Precaution dose or booster shot, which is also being referred to as third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, was administered to 19,662 people in the last 24 hours.

