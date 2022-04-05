India reports 795 new cases of COVID-19, less than 1K for second day in a row

India now has 12,054 active cases of COVID-19. According to the health ministry data, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases

New Delhi: India has reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning. It is the second day in a row that the country has been logging less than one thousand fresh coronavirus infections.

On Monday, the health ministry informed that India reported 913 cases, less than one thousand cases after 715 days.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.17 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.22 per cent.

Active COVID cases in India

There are currently 12,054 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. According to MoHFW data, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

COVID-19 recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 1,280 patients have recovered from COVID-19. With this, total recoveries have now risen to 4,24,96,369 (4 crore, 24 lakh, 96 thousand,3 hundred and 69).

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

There have been 58 COVID-19-related deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed. The total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus has now risen to 5,21,416 (5 lakh, 21 thousand, 4 hundred and 16).

COVID-19 testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,66,332 (4 lakh, 66 thousand, 3 hundred and 32) samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country.

Till date, more than 79.15 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus.

COVID vaccination

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 184.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 16,17,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to people.

