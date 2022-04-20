India reports 2,067 new cases of COVID-19, 65.75% higher than yesterday; positivity rate up at 0.49%

In the last 24 hours, 1,547 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the country. This has increased total recoveries to 4,25,13,248

India has reported 2,067 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning. The fresh infections were 65.75 per cent higher than 1,247 cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is now at 0.49 per cent, up from 0.31 per cent logged a day ago. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.38 per cent. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases have now risen to 4,30,47,594 (4 crore 30 lakh 47 thousand 5 hundred and 94).

The country now 12,340 active cases of COVID-19, 480 cases more than those reported on Tuesday. Active cases currently stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 40 people have died in the country due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities in India due to coronavirus has now increased to 5,22,006 (5 lakh 22 thousand and 66).

On Tuesday, 1,547 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the country. This has increased the total recoveries to 4,25,13,248 (4 crore 25 lakh 13 thousand 2 hundred and 48).

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry informed.

North India sees massive spike in COVID-19 cases

Delhi witnessed nearly 26 per cent jump in new cases of COVID-19. The state health bulletin on Tuesday informed that the national capital logged 632 fresh infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,947 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 33 children were among 107 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Active cases has now reached to 411 in the district.

Concerned with the rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has written to four states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Mizoram - and has advised them to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of the virus.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called for the states to monitor clusters, intensify genome sequencing and urged stricter vigil on the pandemic situation.

The Centre has also written to Maharashtra that has reported 137 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,21,183 (4 lakh 21 thousand 1 hundred and 83) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. A total of 83,29,27,938 (83 crore 29 lakh 27 thousand 9 hundred and 38) samples have been tested so far in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 17,23,733 (17 lakh 23 thousand 7 hundred and 33) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

More than 186.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country on 16 January, 2021.

