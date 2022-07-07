India reports 18,930 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 4.32%

The new cases of COVID-19 reported today are 17.14 per cent higher than 16,159 infections logged on Wednesday. The country now has 1,19,457 active cases of coronavirus

New Delhi: India reported 18,930 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

The new cases of coronavirus reported today are 17.14 per cent higher than 16,159 infections logged on Wednesday. The fresh cases reported today have pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,35,66,739 (4 crore 35 lakh 66 thousand 7 hundred and 39).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 4.32 per cent today, up from 3.56 per cent on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate was at 3.86 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

India currently has 1,19,457 (1 lakh 19 thousand 4 hundred and 57) active cases of COVID-19. There has been a remarkable 4,245 cases increase in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 deaths in India

COVID-19 related casualties in the country has increased to 5,25,305 (5 lakh 25 thousand 3 hundred and 5) after the death of 35 patients in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19: States reporting highest number of fresh cases

Maharashtra continue to see a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 3,142 fresh cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone reported 695 cases.

Maharashtra also reported 19 cases of Omicron's sub-variants.

Tamil Nadu added 2,743 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With 1,062, Chennai reported the majority of new cases in the state. Chengalpet reported 403, Coimbatore 127, Vellore 113 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

West Bengal reported 2,352 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, while Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

India's COVID-19 recovery

The health ministry data on Thursday morning stated that 14,650 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This has increased total recoveries to 4,29,21,977 (4 crore 29 lakh 21 thousand 9 hundred and 77).

The national recovery rate now is at 98.52 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 4,38,005 (4 lakh 38 thousand and 5) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 86,53,43,689 (86 crore 53 lakh 43 thousand 6 hundred and 89) samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19, the Council said.

COVID-19 vaccination

As many as 11,44,489 (11 lakh 44 thousand 4 hundred and 89) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Thursday.

India started the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021, and since then, more than 198.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

With inputs from agencies

