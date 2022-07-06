India reports 16,159 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal log most fresh infections

The daily COVID-19 cases are 23.48 per cent higher than 13,086 cases reported on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 4,35,47,809

New Delhi: India logged 16,159 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning.

The fresh infections today are 23.48 per cent higher than 13,086 cases reported on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 4,35,47,809 (4 crore 35 lakh 47 thousand 8 hundred and 9).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was 3.56 per cent, up from 2.90 per cent yesterday, while the weekly positivity rate was at 3.84 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has increased to 5,25,270 (5 lakh 25 thousand 2 hundred and 70).

Active COVID-19 cases in India

There are currently 1,15,212 (1 lakh 15 thousand 2 hundred and 12) active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

There has been an increase of 737 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections.

States with most number of COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra saw a 104 per cent rise in day-on-day COVID-19 cases. The state reported 3,098 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, up from 1,515 from day ago. The state also reported six deaths due to the virus in a single day.

Of the new cases in Maharashtra, the highest, 1,313, were from Mumbai Circle, which comprises the commercial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, followed by Pune (1,196), Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50).

Tamil Nadu too witness surge in COVID-19 cases. As many as 2,662 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The state also reported one coronavirus related death.

Chennai topped the list with 1,060 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 137, Tiruvallur 132 and Trichy 112.

West Bengal logged 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 839 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while national capital Delhi logged 615 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Telangana added 552 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 recovery

According to the health ministry, 15,394 people recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,29,07,327 (4 crore 29 lakh 7 thousand 3 hundred and 27).

The national recovery rate is currently at 98.53 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,54,465 (4 lakh 54 thousand 4 hundred and 65) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

The Council also informed that since the start of the pandemic, 86,49,05,684 (86 crore 49 lakh 5 thousand 6 hundred and 84) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

The health ministry bulletin on Wednesday said that 9,95,810 (9 lakh 95 thousand 8 hundred and 10) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021, and since then, more than 198.20 crore vaccine doses were administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

