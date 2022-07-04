India reports 16,135 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra log most infections

The country now has 1,13,864 active cases of coronavirus. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total cases

India logged 16,135 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported on Monday.

The new cases logged today are marginally lower than 16,103 fresh infections reported on Sunday. The country's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 4,35,18,564 (4 crore 35 lakh 18 thousand 5 hundred and 64).

The COVID-19 active cases, however, continue to rise over the last few days. The country now has 1,13,864 (1 lakh 13 thousand 8 hundred and 64) active cases of coronavirus.

There has been increase of 2,153 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry informed.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate today was at 4.85 per cent, up from 4.27 per cent from Sunday. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent.

Most number of cases were reported by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal among other states and Union Territories in the last 24 hours.

Kerala 3,322 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Maharashtra recorded 2,962 COVID-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities.

Tamil Nadu logged 2,672 in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from Maldives. West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent.

Delhi added 648 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent. Telangana on Sunday recorded 457 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,02,379 so far.

Total casualties due to COVID-19 in India has now jumped to 5,25,223 (5 lakh 25 thousand 2 hundred and 23). Of the total 24 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours, nine were from Kerala, six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi and three from West Bengal.

The health ministry informed that 13,958 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,28,79,477 (4 crore 28 lakh 79 thousand 4 hundred and 77). The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,32,978 (3 lakh 32 thousand 9 hundred and 78) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 86,39,99,907 (86 crore 39 lakh 99 thousand 9 hundred and 7) samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country.

The latest health ministry bulletin informed that 1,78,383 (1 lakh 78 thousand 3 hundred and 83) COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021 and since then 197.98 cr vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

