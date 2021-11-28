India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths; at 98.34% recovery rate highest since March last year
So far 121.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country under the nationwide vaccination drive
New Delhi: As many as 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were recorded across India in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Sunday.
The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.31 percent which is the lowest since March last year.
With 621 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,68,554.
While 9,481 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in India stands at 98.34 percent, the highest since March last year. The cumulative recovery has mounted to 3,39,98,27.
The daily positivity rate (0.80 percent) is less than 2 percent for the last 55 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.85 percent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days.
Meanwhile, 121.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India logs 7,579 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active infections in country lowest in 543 days
The toll climbed to 4,66,147 with 236 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am
COVID-19: India adds 9,283 new infections, 437 deaths; active cases lowest in 537 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now
COVID-19: India registers 8,488 new cases, lowest in 538 days; 249 fresh fatalities
The active cases comprise 0.34 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national recovery rate is at 98.31 percent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said