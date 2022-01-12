India records 1,94,720 daily COVID-19 infections, 15.8% higher than previous day

The Omicron tally reached 4,868. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (1,281) of the new variant, followed by Rajasthan

India reported nearly two lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with as many as 1,94,720 people testing positive.

The number is 15.8 percent higher than yesterday’s 1.68 lakh cases.

Here are the key figures from the caseload.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India — 1,94,720 people

442 people lost their lives in one day, taking the total toll to 4,84,655

The nationwide infection tally now stands at 36,070,510

India has 9,55,319 active cases as of now, 2.65 percent of the total caseload

The country also witnessed 60,405 recoveries, pushing the total recovery count to 34,630,536

Total number COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours 17,61,900

The Omicron count across the nation rose to 4,868 cases, a rise from yesterday’s 4,461 cases

Maharashtra has the most Omicron cases with 1,281, followed by Rajasthan with 645 cases

The daily positivity rate, or number of people infected per 100 tests, is 11.5 percent

Over 153 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India since the time inoculation started

This wave of infections has also seen a lot of high-profile people being affected.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was the latest to join the list. In a tweet, he said he has "mild symptoms" and is under home quarantine. This is the second time he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive.

Other minister such as Mahendra Nath Pandey, Bharati Pawar, Nityanand Rai and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also down with COVID-19 infections.

