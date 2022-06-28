India records 11,793 new COVID-19 infections, 27 deaths in last 24 hours; active case count rises to 96,700

According to health ministry, 9,486 patients recuperated from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,97,092. The national recovery rate currently stands at 98.57 per cent

India recorded 11,793 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

The daily cases reported today are 30.92 per cent lower than 17,073 infections reported on Monday. The country's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 4,34,18,839 (4 crore 34 lakh 18 thousand 8 hundred and 39).

The cumulative casualties due to coronavirus in the country has now increased to 5,25,047 (5 lakh 25 thousand and 47)

The health ministry informed that the daily positivity rate was 2.49 per cent, while the weekly rate was at 3.36 per cent.

Most new cases of coronavirus in the country were reported from Maharashtra. The state logged 2,369 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai.

Delhi meanwhile reported 628 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Telangana reported 477 fresh cases, while Gujarat added 351 new infections.

The country now has 96,700 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 2,280 in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 0.22 per cent.

According to health ministry, 9,486 patients recuperated from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,97,092 (4 crore 27 lakh 97 thousand and 92). The national recovery rate currently stands at 98.57 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday informed that 4,73,717 (4 lakh 73 thousand 7 hundred and 17) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on a single day on 27 June, 2022.

From the start of the pandemic, 86,14,89,400 (86 crore 14 lakh 89 thousand and 4 hundred) samples have been tested for coronavirus in India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021 and since then, over 197.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population.

The health ministry on Tuesday informed that 19,21,811 (19 lakh 21 thousand 8 hundred and 11) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given out to people in the last 24 hours.

