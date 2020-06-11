India Post GDS result 2020 for Uttar Pradesh circle released; candidates can check their scores at appost.in

India Post GDS result 2020 | India Post has declared the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2020 result for Uttar Pradesh circle. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their score on the website - appost.in.

India Post had announced 3951 posts for the circle and 3949 candidates have been selected. Result of two candidates has been withheld as per the orders of the competent authority.

According to a report by NDTV, the final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Selection of the candidates for the post of GDS has been done on the basis of merit in their Class 10 board examination. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification, the report said.

A report by India Today mentions that those selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

How to check India Post GDS 2020 result for UP circle

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post — appost.in

Step 2: On left-hand side of the homepage, under the Results Released tab, click on "Uttar Pradesh (Cycle II -3951 posts)

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you can search for your name. You can also search by entering your registration number

Step 4: If you are selected your name and percentage will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for future reference.

India Post is also accepting online applications for the recruitment of GDS for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online by 7 July.

The recruitment drive is to fill a total of 4,166 vacancies of which 2,384 are for Madhya Pradesh, 724 are for Uttarakhand and 608 are for Haryana.