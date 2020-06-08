India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 4,166 vacancies in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana announced; apply at appost.in by 7 July

India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website - appost.in. The vacancies are for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online by 7 July.

The India Post GDS recruitment 2020 is to fill a total of 4,166 vacancies of which 2,384 are for Madhya Pradesh, 724 are for Uttarakhand and 608 are for Haryana.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the post should be between 18 to 40 years old as on 8 June, 2020.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that candidates applying for GDS posts should have passed secondary school examination, or Class 10, with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English.

Applicants must have studied local language at least up to the 10th Class. The selection for the GDS post will be done on the basis of Merit list.

To apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2020, candidates will first have to register themselves.

Fee payment is mandatory for UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man.

Candidates will have to fill the application, upload all the necessary documents, and submit post preferences.

To check the details, including posting, salary, age and other details, willing candidates can visit the official website - appost.in and on the left side of the page select the state from where they belong.