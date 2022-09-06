India pays condolences after 6.8-magnitude earthquake claims 46 lives in China

The Indian embassy In China shared a Twitter post highlighting India’s sympathy for the people who lost their lives due to the natural catastrophe

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, another shocking news of natural disaster has hit China. On Monday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Luding County in China’s southwest Sichuan region claimed the lives of more than 46 people and injured several others. The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 12:25 local time, was detected at a depth of 16 kilometres at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude. The area’s population has already been suffering due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and this incident undoubtedly brought much devastation to people’s lifestyle there.

Following the situation, the Indian embassy In China shared a Twitter post highlighting India’s sympathy for the people who lost their lives due to the natural catastrophe. The post read, “Heartfelt condolences to lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Sichuan on September 5 and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”

As per state media reports, Yunnan, Shaanxi, and Guizhou provinces felt vibrations as well from the earthquake on Monday, despite being hundreds of kilometres away from Sichuan. Near the epicentre, some roads and houses were destroyed by landslides. Multiple places faced communication breakdowns. In order to reduce losses, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued an order for all-out rescue operations, emphasising that the number one priority must be saving lives.

Following the disaster, the Red Cross Society of China launched a Level-III emergency response. In the initial consignment of aid items, there were 320 tents, 1,200 quilts, 2,200 comfort kits, and 300 folding beds. A working group from the society has also been dispatched to assist with the relief and rescue operation.

The province of Sichuan is quite close to Tibet. Due to its location directly over the point where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates collide frequently with great power, the Tibetan plateau is considered to be vulnerable to severe earthquakes. The earthquake recorded on Monday, is the largest to hit the region since 2017. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Aba prefecture in northwest Sichuan in August 2017.

