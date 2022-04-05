'India on the path to face economic crisis like Sri Lanka,' says Sanjay Raut; BJP hits back
The Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called Sri Lanka's situation 'worrisome' and cautioned that India would be on the same path if the rising inflation is not tackled
The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over his remarks that "India is headed on the same path as economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka."
Reacting to Raut's statement, BJP National Spokesperson Sanju Verma questioned the merit behind drawing parallels between the economies of the two countries.
She that while "Sri Lanka's economy is worth $80 billion, India's is about $3 trillion."
Sri Lanka's total economy is $80billion,while India's is about $3 trillion
Sri Lanka has $2bn of Forex Reserves,while India has $618bn
Sri Lanka's annual Exports are $15bn,while India's $418bn
Sri Lanka's Food Inflation is 32% while India's is 5.85%
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called Sri Lanka's situation "worrisome" and cautioned that
India would be on the same path if the rising inflation is not tackled.
Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Sri Lanka's condition is very worrisome. India is on that path. We have to handle it otherwise our condition will be worse than Sri Lanka."
Considering the incessant price hike in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged for an all-party meeting to be held under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to discuss the
inflation situation.
To this, Raut said, "What Mamata Banerjee said is what we need to do; to sit together to find a solution in the interest of the nation."
Condemning the Centre for not talking about inflation, the Shiv Sena leader said that the government is not concerned about anything other than elections and politics.
"Since Uttar Pradesh's election is over, the increase in prices of petrol-diesel was expected, but no one is talking about it. Yesterday, we closed the proceedings on the issue of a hike in fuel prices in Rajya Sabha.
But, neither is anyone from the government coming openly to speak on it nor is there a concern about inflation. What should we do? There is nothing for government apart from elections and politics," he said.
There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since 4 November last year, which ended on 22 March, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in
Ukraine.
Further, Raut said that the Centre diverts inflation-related issues "When there is an issue of a hike in fuel prices, they will raise issues like the hijab and halal. Till when this is going to take place? But let's see. Opposition parties are again sitting together," he added.
Notably, with the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday.
With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now Rs 9.20 per litre. Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at Rs 103.92, increased by 85 paise.
With inputs from ANI
