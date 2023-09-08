G20 Summit LIVE Updates: India set for G20 Summit, driving sustainable finance for global growth and stability

G20 Summit LIVE News Updates: The Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) has been established to mobilise sustainable finance as a means of guaranteeing global development and stability

FP Staff Last Updated:September 08, 2023 07:28:43 IST
Representational image. ANI

Sept 08, 2023 - 08:11 (IST)

Assembly Bypolls LIVE Updates

Counting of votes begins for Tripura bypolls, CPI(M) boycotts alleging rigging

Officials stated the counting of ballots for the two assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district began at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats were held on September 5. In the two seats, an average turnout of 86.50% was registered.

The counting was taking place at Sonamura Girls' School under strict security.

The opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the vote counting, claiming widespread fraud during the election and inactivity by the Election Commission. The two seats are being contested by the ruling BJP and the CPI(M), with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, failing to submit candidates.

Sept 08, 2023 - 08:09 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

Indian Air Force on high alert

According to defence sources, the Indian Air Force would deploy its PHALCON AWACS aircraft to monitor the country's airspace, particularly the area above the national capital region, during the G-20 meeting.

In addition, the Indian Air Force is planning to deploy Rafale and other fighter aircraft to strategically located airbases to ensure the safety of the skies over Delhi during the summit.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:59 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

Spain's President tests positive for COVID-19, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President Pedro Sánchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss the G20 Summit in India.

Taking to X, Sánchez said, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine."

Spain will be represented at the G20 Summit by First Vice President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economic Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU, and Cooperation, he noted.

Sánchez is the third international leader to withdraw from the G20 Summit. The other two leaders who will not be visiting Delhi are Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:53 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

WATCH: US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India to participate in the historic G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 9 to 10 September.

The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:47 (IST)

Assembly Bypolls LIVE Updates

Results for 7 assembly bypolls today, counting to begin at 8 am

The counting of ballots for the seven assembly seats in six states that went to bypoll on Tuesday is slated to begin on Friday at 8 a.m. at centres set up in the different states.

The bypoll results are being viewed as a litmus test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the five state assembly elections later this year and the key Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:43 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

UK to urge India to 'call out' Russia over Ukraine crisis

According to the Financial Times, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will push his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forthcoming G20 conference to "call out" Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and use his country's weight to assist resolve the conflict.

Sunak will fly to New Delhi this weekend to attend the G20 conference, his first official trip to India since assuming office last October.

Sunak and Modi are likely to conduct bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the G20 meeting to discuss progress in the trade pact that the two nations are attempting to negotiate, according to the article.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:41 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

On Friday morning, severe traffic controls were implemented in the New Delhi district, and internet delivery services, save for medications, were prohibited in the region where the G20 summit site and delegates' hotels are located, authorities said.

Because of the summit, the New Delhi district has been declared as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 a.m. to Sunday 11.59 p.m. Police have warned people not to stroll, cycle, or picnic near India Gate or Kartavya Path.

The movement of cars is restricted in the New Delhi district, although ambulances, locals, and visitors living in the region will be allowed to go with valid identification, according to authorities.

Sept 08, 2023 - 07:22 (IST)

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

India set for G20 Summit: Driving sustainable finance for global growth and stability

As India prepares to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, its dedication to promoting global harmony and green financing shines out.

The country has prioritised global multistakeholder collaboration as a tool to address common concerns such as the climate catastrophe, and it exemplifies the road of global harmony and green financing.

When New Delhi rolls out the red carpet for world leaders, it would be interesting to observe how the topic of green finance and its applications is addressed during the summit. 

The Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) has been established to mobilise sustainable finance as a means of guaranteeing global development and stability, as well as fostering transitions to greener, more resilient, and inclusive communities and economies.

The Group is tasked with identifying institutional and market impediments to sustainable finance in order to propose solutions that will help to a greater alignment of the international financial system with the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

