G20 Summit LIVE Updates: India set for G20 Summit, driving sustainable finance for global growth and stability

Counting of votes begins for Tripura bypolls, CPI(M) boycotts alleging rigging

Officials stated the counting of ballots for the two assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district began at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats were held on September 5. In the two seats, an average turnout of 86.50% was registered.

The counting was taking place at Sonamura Girls' School under strict security.

The opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the vote counting, claiming widespread fraud during the election and inactivity by the Election Commission. The two seats are being contested by the ruling BJP and the CPI(M), with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, failing to submit candidates.