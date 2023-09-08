G20 Summit: PM Modi changes his X display picture to Bharat Mandapam
Previously, Modi had an image of the tricolour as his profile picture that he had put on the occasion of Independence Day. Now, he has replaced it with his own picture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his X, formerly Twitter, display picture to that of the Bharat Mandapam, the official venue of the G20 Summit.
The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.
Previously, Modi had an image of the tricolour as his profile picture that he had put on the occasion of Independence Day. Now, he has replaced it with his own picture.
Related Articles
About Bharat Mandapam
Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, is designed as a window to India, displaying the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity to the world.
Located in the heart of the national capital, the state-of-the-art international convention-cum-exhibition centre embraces the fluidity of river Yamuna, which flows through the city, in its elliptical design devoid of any sharp edges — a theme that also reflects in the pavilions and the galleries.
“Hundreds of years back, the Yamuna flowed through this site. If you look at the convention centre, we have created it in very fluid lines. Fluidity is the nature of water. Similarly, the convention centre does not have any sharp edges. It is elliptical, there are two ramps which come down,” Sanjay Singh, Director, Arcop Associates, and the architect of the project told PTI.
With inputs from PTI
also read
MEA S Jaishankar charts out global south leader role for India at B20 Summit
Jaishankar recalled efforts in reaching out to these countries to ascertain their problems and make them front and centre of G20 agenda under India’s presidency
PM Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as 'global responsibility'
PM Modi sait that the world was facing a 'challenge for critical materials, rare earths and others', which 'are abundant in some places and not present at all in others, but all of humankind needs them'
Feast, Punjabi music and more: How Rishi Sunak's relatives plans to celebrate his India visit
Rishi Sunak will be visiting New Delhi for the G20 Summit. This is his first trip since he became the prime minister of Britain. Relatives of the Indian-origin leader are thrilled and plan to hold a big feast with non-stop dancing and music