G20 Summit: PM Modi changes his X display picture to Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his X, formerly Twitter, display picture to that of the Bharat Mandapam, the official venue of the G20 Summit.

The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.

Previously, Modi had an image of the tricolour as his profile picture that he had put on the occasion of Independence Day. Now, he has replaced it with his own picture.

About Bharat Mandapam

Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, is designed as a window to India, displaying the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity to the world.

Located in the heart of the national capital, the state-of-the-art international convention-cum-exhibition centre embraces the fluidity of river Yamuna, which flows through the city, in its elliptical design devoid of any sharp edges — a theme that also reflects in the pavilions and the galleries.

“Hundreds of years back, the Yamuna flowed through this site. If you look at the convention centre, we have created it in very fluid lines. Fluidity is the nature of water. Similarly, the convention centre does not have any sharp edges. It is elliptical, there are two ramps which come down,” Sanjay Singh, Director, Arcop Associates, and the architect of the project told PTI.

With inputs from PTI

