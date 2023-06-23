PM Modi in US LIVE News Updates: India US cooperation will serve the global good, says joint statement

PM Modi in US LIVE: As two of the world's largest democratic economies, the United States and India are indispensable partners in advancing global prosperity and a free, fair, and rules-based economic order, the joint statement said

FP Staff June 23, 2023 07:30:08 IST
PM Modi in US LIVE News Updates: India US cooperation will serve the global good, says joint statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

June 23, 2023 - 08:13 (IST)

Assam Floods LIVE Updates

Nearly 4.96 lakh people affected in 22 districts due to floods in Assam

As the flood situation worsened in 22 Assam districts on Thursday, about 4.96 lakh people were badly impacted. amid Tamulpur, one person drowned amid flood waters.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) flood report, the flood situation in Bajali is the worst, with nearly 2.60 lakh people affected, followed by 77702 people in Nalbari, 65221 people in Barpeta, 25613 people in Lakhimpur, 24023 people in Baksa, 19208 people in Tamulpur, 13704 people in Darrang, and 6538 people in Kokrajhar.

Flood floods have flooded 14091.90 hectares of crops in flood-affected regions.

June 23, 2023 - 08:09 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

Legislation introduced in US Congress to fast-track weapons sales to India

A bill to expedite weapons sales to India has been presented in the US Congress, with a group of congressmen arguing that enhancing the nations' strategic cooperation will protect their shared security interests.

This comes in the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States, which he is doing at the request of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The legislation, which was introduced on Thursday in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, seeks to put India on an equal footing with other US partners and allies by streamlining and expediting the review and sales process for foreign military sales and exports under the Arms Export Control Act.

While in the House of Representatives, it was introduced by Congressmen Mike Waltz, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Andy Barr and Marc Veasey, in the Senate, it was Mark Warner and John Cornyn.

"The United States and India are bonded by our shared national security interests and democratic values which is why it is so important we continue to strengthen our global partnership to address the threats of today," Waltz said.  

June 23, 2023 - 07:25 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

PM Modi thanks the Bidens for official State Dinner

After addressing a joint session of the US Congress, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received PM Modi at the White House for a state dinner.

"I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me," PM Modi said during the official State Dinner at The White House.

June 23, 2023 - 07:24 (IST)

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

India US cooperation will serve the global good, says joint statement

Affirming a vision of the US and India as close allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the two countries diversified collaboration will benefit the global good.

The US-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership is anchored in a new level of trust and mutual understanding, and it is enriched by the warm bonds of family and friendship that inextricably link the two countries together, according to a joint statement issued by the White House following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Barack Obama in the Oval Office and the Cabinet meeting room.

Together, we will build an even stronger, diverse US-India partnership that will advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future grounded in respect for human rights, and shared principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, said the joint statement.

After addressing a joint session of the US Congress, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received PM Modi at the White House for a state dinner.

PM Modi met Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in the US Capitol on Thursday, ahead of delivering a historic address to the US Congress.

Both leaders exchanged handshakes as they met, with PM Modi thanking McCarthy for allowing him to speak at a joint session of the US Congress.

“It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the US Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations,” tweeted McCarthy.

McCarthy also requested an autograph from Prime Minister Modi during his presentation to the US Congress. McCarthy’s joint session speech booklet was autographed by him.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presentation to the US Congress, other US Congressmen rushed up to get autographs and photos with him.

Updated Date: June 23, 2023 07:30:08 IST

