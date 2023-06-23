PM Modi in US LIVE News Updates: India US cooperation will serve the global good, says joint statement

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

Legislation introduced in US Congress to fast-track weapons sales to India

A bill to expedite weapons sales to India has been presented in the US Congress, with a group of congressmen arguing that enhancing the nations' strategic cooperation will protect their shared security interests.

This comes in the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States, which he is doing at the request of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The legislation, which was introduced on Thursday in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, seeks to put India on an equal footing with other US partners and allies by streamlining and expediting the review and sales process for foreign military sales and exports under the Arms Export Control Act.

While in the House of Representatives, it was introduced by Congressmen Mike Waltz, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Andy Barr and Marc Veasey, in the Senate, it was Mark Warner and John Cornyn.

"The United States and India are bonded by our shared national security interests and democratic values which is why it is so important we continue to strengthen our global partnership to address the threats of today," Waltz said.