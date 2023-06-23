PM Modi in US LIVE News Updates: India US cooperation will serve the global good, says joint statement

Assam Floods LIVE Updates
Nearly 4.96 lakh people affected in 22 districts due to floods in Assam
As the flood situation worsened in 22 Assam districts on Thursday, about 4.96 lakh people were badly impacted. amid Tamulpur, one person drowned amid flood waters.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) flood report, the flood situation in Bajali is the worst, with nearly 2.60 lakh people affected, followed by 77702 people in Nalbari, 65221 people in Barpeta, 25613 people in Lakhimpur, 24023 people in Baksa, 19208 people in Tamulpur, 13704 people in Darrang, and 6538 people in Kokrajhar.
Flood floods have flooded 14091.90 hectares of crops in flood-affected regions.