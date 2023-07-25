Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 set to perform fifth and final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre

India Monsoons LIVE Updates

Traffic affected as rain damages stretch of National Highway near Gauchar town in Uttarakhand

Officials claimed a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway in Gauchar town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was damaged by rainfall on Monday.

Following the break, representatives from the relevant departments were dispatched to reopen the road as quickly as feasible.

"The National Highway near Gauchar, Kameda has been blocked for movement due to a breach of about 70 meters of a stretch of road. The concerned departments and executive bodies are working on a war footing to restore the road as soon as possible," a government official said.

According to the authority, the road has been closed for the next two to three days for commuters and cars travelling to Badrinath Dham.

Similarly, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana informed ANI that a section of the Badrinath Highway near Kameda has fallen about 70 to 100 yards.