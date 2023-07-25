Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 set to perform fifth and final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed its fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) on Thursday

FP Staff Last Updated:July 25, 2023 07:24:58 IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 set to perform fifth and final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre

ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 mission from Andhra Pradesh. AP

July 25, 2023 - 07:45 (IST)

India Monsoons LIVE Updates

Traffic affected as rain damages stretch of National Highway near Gauchar town in Uttarakhand

Officials claimed a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway in Gauchar town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was damaged by rainfall on Monday.

Following the break, representatives from the relevant departments were dispatched to reopen the road as quickly as feasible.

"The National Highway near Gauchar, Kameda has been blocked for movement due to a breach of about 70 meters of a stretch of road. The concerned departments and executive bodies are working on a war footing to restore the road as soon as possible," a government official said.

According to the authority, the road has been closed for the next two to three days for commuters and cars travelling to Badrinath Dham.

Similarly, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana informed ANI that a section of the Badrinath Highway near Kameda has fallen about 70 to 100 yards.

July 25, 2023 - 07:41 (IST)

US Presidential Envoy LIVE Updates

US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry to visit New Delhi, Chennai

John Kerry, the US President's Special Envoy for Climate Change, will visit New Delhi and Chennai from 25 July to 29 July, according to an official announcement issued on Monday.

According to the State Department, the purpose of the presidential envoy's visit is to advance shared climate and clean energy objectives, such as mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains.

Kerry will meet with senior government officials in New Delhi. According to the announcement, he will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai.

July 25, 2023 - 07:24 (IST)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates

Chandrayaan-3 set to perform final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre, ready for translunar insertion

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to undertake its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre today, preparing itself for lunar insertion. It will then transition to an Earth-to-Moon trajectory, ultimately being drawn into lunar orbit by the Moon's gravity.

Speaking about the mission, space minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, “Chandrayaan-3 will enter the next (Earth) orbit tomorrow. Soon, it will enter the Moon's orbit. By the first week of August, Chandrayaan-3 would have completed 5-6 circles of the Moon and entered the innermost circle. Then it will take another 10 days to locate the exact spot where it has to land in the south pole area of the Moon."

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to undertake its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre today, preparing itself for lunar insertion. It will then transition to an Earth-to-Moon trajectory, ultimately being drawn into lunar orbit by the Moon’s gravity.

Speaking about the mission, space minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, “Chandrayaan-3 will enter the next (Earth) orbit tomorrow. Soon, it will enter the Moon’s orbit. By the first week of August, Chandrayaan-3 would have completed 5-6 circles of the Moon and entered the innermost circle. Then it will take another 10 days to locate the exact spot where it has to land in the south pole area of the Moon.”

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft completed its fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) on Thursday.

Following that, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that India will commemorate International Moon Day 2023 by advancing Chandrayaan-3 one step closer to the Moon.

Published on: July 25, 2023 07:24:58 IST

