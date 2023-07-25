Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A for disrupting the Parliament’s monsoon session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said they don’t care about the names they are labelled with, but they will restore peace in Manipur.

“Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are I.N.D.I.A. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child,” Gandhi tweeted.

“We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” the Congress leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition for continuously disrupting the monsoon session of the Parliament and said, “We have never seen such a directionless Opposition”.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting in the national capital, PM Modi spoke about the Opposition unity’s name I.N.D.I.A and said merely adding the name doesn’t bring any difference.

The Prime Minister compared the I.N.D.I.A alliance with the British-era East India Company. He said the job of the current Opposition in the Parliament is to protest as he asked his party leaders to “focus” on work.

“… As the Britishers came and named themselves East India Company, in the same way, the Opposition is presenting itself in the name of India,” PM Modi said, adding “India was also in the name of Indian Mujahideen and PFI.”

“PM Modi said at BJP meet that those wanting to rule, break country had names like ‘East India Company’, Indian Mujahideen; people won’t be misled,” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri told media.

The Prime Minister also said the Opposition is scattered and desperate.

PM Modi further said that the attitude of the Opposition seems to be such that they do not have the desire to remain in power for a long time.