Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: Former CM Jairam Thakur urges state govt to arrange food rations in Kuklah

Himachal Pradesh LIVE News Updates: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur visited landslide-affected districts of Kuklah on Thursday and requested state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to organise meals for residents

FP Staff Last Updated:August 25, 2023 08:53:19 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: Former CM Jairam Thakur urges state govt to arrange food rations in Kuklah

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. ANI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 25, 2023 - 09:11 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

Woman gets 3-yr jail over death of infant in UP's Bhadhohi

A court in this city convicted a woman of culpable murder in the death of her sister-in-law's four-month-old boy and sentenced her to three years in jail on Friday, authorities said.

Munni Devi, 45, threw four bricks on the head of her sister-in-law's kid from the top of a home as a consequence of a personal grudge, resulting in the boy's death, according to Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan.

The event occurred in a community within the jurisdiction of the Gopiganj Police Station.  

Aug 25, 2023 - 09:09 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on a two-day "personal visit" on Friday, and will be accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi the following day, according to Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani.

Wani, on the other hand, stated that the two senior leaders will have no political engagements or meetings with party leaders in Srinagar during their "family tour."

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:50 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

Former CM Jairam Thakur urges state govt to arrange food rations in landslide-affected Kuklah

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur visited landslide-affected districts of Kuklah on Thursday and requested state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to organise meals for residents.

"Keeping in view the huge loss due to heavy rainfall in the state, I have visited my constituency. A two-storeyed school building collapsed today and almost all houses have become unsafe as they have developed cracks. Around six people have lost their lives in one day," Former HP CM said.

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:38 (IST)

Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates the state-wide launch of the CM breakfast scheme

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurates the state-wide launch of the CM breakfast initiative in Nagapattinam district.

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:36 (IST)

India-China Relations LIVE Updates

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

President Xi Jinping highlighted in his chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that developing China-India ties serves common interests and promotes regional and global peace and stability.

This was said in a Chinese readout on Friday of the two presidents' interactions on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:29 (IST)

Onion Exports LIVE Updates

Hiked duty on onion exports must be lifted: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has suggested that the 40% levy on onion exports must be repealed, and that the Union government may place limitations on sugar exports as well.

On Thursday, the former Union agricultural minister said it was the government's obligation to provide a fair price for onions during an event in Pune district's Purandar tehsil.

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:21 (IST)

Defence LIVE Updates

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crores

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved proposals worth Rs 7,800 crores to improve the Armed Forces' operating capability.

Aug 25, 2023 - 08:18 (IST)

Manipur LIVE Updates

No evidence of religious violence in Manipur: US-based thinktank

There is little proof of religion-based violence in Manipur, according to a research by a US-based India-centric think organisation, citing historical baggage, inter-tribal hostility, fear of economic consequences, narcotics, and insurgency as contributing causes.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) stated in a study issued this week that "some even alleged that foreign interference cannot be ruled out."

According to the FIIDS, both the state administration of Manipur and the government of India have used all available resources to restore peace and give help to those impacted.  

Aug 25, 2023 - 07:56 (IST)

AAP LIVE Updates

AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, has missed the 24 August deadline for responding to the notice of the Committee of Privileges in Parliament, which requested his answer on his alleged "misconduct" in the Upper House, which resulted in his suspension from the House.

“Sanjay Singh has missed the deadline of August 24th to respond to the Privileges Committee’s notice on his suspension. He is to seek extension on health grounds,” AAP source told ANI.

Aug 25, 2023 - 07:52 (IST)

Economic Growth LIVE Updates

India economic growth likely picked up pace in April-June

According to a Reuters poll, India's economic growth surged to 7.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, the strongest annual rate in a year, due to robust service sector development, strong demand, and increasing government capital investment.

Except for two experts polled between 18 August and 24 August, everyone projected GDP growth to exceed the 6.1 per cent rate recorded in the January-March quarter, with expectations ranging from 5.6 per cent to 9.1 per cent.

Load More

A wide surge in food basics prices in India is driving the government to take a range of measures to enhance supplies and reduce inflationary pressures.

While annual retail inflation reached a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, food price inflation reached 11.5%, the highest level in more than three and a half years, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to move fast to avoid public backlash in future state and national elections.

According to two government officials who declined to be identified because they are not licenced to speak to the media, the administration is contemplating expanding a free food programme that is set to expire in December to help low-income customers.

Food subsidies are expected to cost the government 1.97 trillion Indian rupees ($23.83 billion) in fiscal year 2023/24, with an extension of the free food plan potentially increasing the expense.

Published on: August 25, 2023 07:36:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day
Explainers

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day

The national flag flies high on Independence Day as well as Republic Day. However, there are key differences between the two — the prime minister 'hoists' the Tiranga, whereas the President 'unfurls' it

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS?
World

Which countries are lining up to join BRICS?

Leaders of BRICS will discuss the expansion of the collective when they meet for the Johannesburg summit, starting Tuesday. Countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bolivia, among others, want to join the bloc, a a request backed by Moscow and Beijing. However, Delhi has expressed some scepticism

Pakistan's diplomatic setbacks: A self-inflicted quagmire and India's strategic successes
Opinion

Pakistan's diplomatic setbacks: A self-inflicted quagmire and India's strategic successes

Contrary to Ashraf Jehangir Qazi's stance, it becomes clear that attributing Pakistan's strained relations with India wrongly to New Delhi's actions overlooks the critical role of Pakistan's internal policy decisions and strategic missteps in shaping the current state of affairs