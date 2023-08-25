Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: Former CM Jairam Thakur urges state govt to arrange food rations in Kuklah

Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates

Woman gets 3-yr jail over death of infant in UP's Bhadhohi

A court in this city convicted a woman of culpable murder in the death of her sister-in-law's four-month-old boy and sentenced her to three years in jail on Friday, authorities said.

Munni Devi, 45, threw four bricks on the head of her sister-in-law's kid from the top of a home as a consequence of a personal grudge, resulting in the boy's death, according to Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan.

The event occurred in a community within the jurisdiction of the Gopiganj Police Station.