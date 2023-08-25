WATCH: PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties

August 25, 2023 10:15:48 IST
PM Modi arrives in Greece on a one-day official visit. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

WATCH: Indian diaspora warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece

Indian Diaspora in Athens expresses excitement, happiness on PM Modi’s visit to Greece

Modi arrived in Athens, the Greek capital, from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

PM Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” Modi had said.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, members of the Indian diaspora were seen awaiting the arrival of PM Modi outside a hotel in Athens where PM Modi will stay during his one-day official visit.

“We feel proud to be an Indian…We are very excited. Welcome, Modi ji!,” said a member of the Indian diaspora.

Another Indian community member in Athens said, “The Indian community is gathered here to welcome PM Modi. Discussions between PM Modi and Greek PM on issues of trade and migrants will help further improve relations between the two countries.”

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

Published on: August 25, 2023 10:10:06 IST

