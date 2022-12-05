New Delhi: While we hear BJP leaders talking about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on various forums, you hardly hear Congress leaders making such statements.

However, former chief minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday brought the PoK debate back to focus saying that the time was right to reclaim the territory as Pakistan is currently in a weak state.

“It’s our duty to take back PoK. A proposal was passed regarding it in Parliament during Congress government… This should be on Modi government’s agenda. Currently, Pakistan is in a weak condition, we should take back PoK,” Rawat said.

#WATCH | Delhi: It’s our duty to take back PoK, a proposal was passed regarding it in Parliament during Congress govt…This should be on Modi govt’s agenda. Currently, Pakistan is in a weak condition, we should take back PoK: Former Uttarakhand CM & Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/x9p5PZfPbl — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Rawat said that taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should not just be in the Modi-led Central government’s talks but also in its action and agenda.

On Saturday, General Syed Asim Munir, the newly-appointed Pakistan Army chief, had said that India will “never” achieve its goal of regaining PoK, and that Pakistani soldiers were ready to protect the country if attacked.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but, to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” General Munir had said.

General Munir’s remarks came days after Indian Army Chief Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had said the Indian Armed Forces was prepared to carry out commands including that of retaking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On 28 October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had reiterated New Delhi’s determination to reclaim PoK, saying all refugees would return to their homes and land.

With inputs from agencies

