India may have an unofficial national spoon that even NRIs use

Most people know that India has a national anthem, national flag, national symbol, a national animal and even a national flower. But very few would think that India has a ‘national spoon’ as well. Though that is because it doesn’t have one, at least officially. But a group of internet users think they have found the perfect candidate for the national spoon.

The spoon in question is the classic steel and aluminium spoon with an ornate floral relief on the handle of the utensil. Most of us would recognize having seen such a spoon at least once if we do not have a similar or even the same spoon in our own homes.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IndiaSpeaks/comments/wrclyd/petition_to_declare_this_national_spoon_of_india/?utm_term=1980855589

“Are u (sic) even desi if you don’t have this spoon,” questioned the original poster of the image of the spoon on the subreddit r/IndiaSpeaks, a community of Indian users on the social media site Reddit.

Quickly gathering over 4,200 upvotes, the equivalent of likes for Reddit, the post attracted several comments from other users of the community. One person was quick to point out a major correction in the caption of the image.

“The caption should be are/were you even a middle-class Desi (sic) if you haven't seen this one imho (sic),” wrote the user.

Other Reddit users were quick to chime in with how they’re still using the spoon, how it is the perfect spoon due to its weight, width and grip, and how they’re still using the spoon even after moving to the United States. Here are some other reactions:

“I still don't understand how almost everyone in the country ended up having the same spoon/fork, etc. Like does anyone know the history of this?” asked one user.

“This was the exact spoon issued to me by the armed forces years ago,” added another.

“How come everyone has same (sic) spoon design? My family has this (sic) since the time I can remember,” said one confused user.

The spoon is just one more example of how despite our different circumstances and lives, we’re all quintessentially Indian with all its associated idiosyncrasies. Including strangely ornate spoons.

