India may further expand the ambit of world's largest govt-funded healthcare program PM-JAY

New Delhi: With an aim to extend the provide accessible and affordable healthcare facilities to the more people, the BJP ruled Centre may announce an expansion in the coverage of world’s largest government funded healthcare program ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (PM-JAY) during the upcoming union budget.

According to sources familiar with the matter, “The proposal to extend the benefits to cover section of people without health insurance, will be sent to the Centre by ‘National Health Authority’ (NHA), the apex body responsible for implementing the scheme.

According to a report published by the NITI Aayog, India’s top policy body advising the government, in October 2021, around 40 crore Indians do not have any health insurance. This makes about 30% of the country’s population is out of the ambit of any health protection scheme, the NITI Aayog stated.

This report, therefore, defines the “missing middle” of population devoid of financial protection despite the ability to pay.

“There have been multiple discussions about why not expand benefits of PM-JAY to another missing middle group, who are capable enough or rich to pay the premium at subsidized rate. The health package rate would be different in comparison with the existing package rate under the new plan for missing middle,” said an official familiar with the matter.

“The beneficiary would be able to avail the benefits of general ward, semi-private ward and private ward as per their package plan,” he added.

It is important to note that National Health Policy (2017) has underlined the need for Universal health coverage. Inclusion of missing middle under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY will be the last link to achieve the goal of universal health coverage.

AB PM-JAY was launched in Sept 2018 with an objective to provide free, affordable, and accessible healthcare services to around 10.74 Crore poor and vulnerable families identified from the socio-economic caste census of 2011 on the basis of certain deprivation and occupation-based criteria.

The scheme aims to provide a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crores poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Indian population.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.