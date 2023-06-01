India looking to partner up with US for warship engines

India is looking for a partnership with the United States (US) to develop marine gas turbine engines that will power the next generation of warships for the Indian Navy.

At present, the Indian Navy is dependent on gas turbine engines built by Zorya-Mashproekt of Ukraine.

However, due to instability triggered by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian government has now made a move to develop indigenous alternatives through the AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

If successful, this move by the Indian government may significantly affect the future warship programs of the Indian Navy. Currently, the Indian Navy is using over 150 gas turbine engines manufactured by Zorya-Mashproekt.

The LM2500 marine gas turbine engines, made by GE Marine, are already assembled in India by the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). For 11 Indian naval vessels, including the homegrown aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline warships like those in the P-17 and P-17A class, HAL has successfully delivered 22 LM2500 gas turbines.

India is progressing in the development of the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT), the nation’s first marine gas engine, in addition to the partnership with GE Marine. The 12MW KMGT is capable of producing the same amount of power as a 16MW gas turbine. Full-scale manufacture of the engine won’t begin for a few more years until problems with its aero-engine form are being resolved.

However, the process of producing indigenous engines for Indian Navy warships will not be an easy task. The transition to indigenous engines is expected to be a complex and time-consuming process that will need to go through elaborate stages such as extensive research, development and testing.

Partnerships with global companies such as GE Marine is expected to accelerate this process by leveraging their expertise and experience in marine gas turbine technology.

