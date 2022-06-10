India logs 7,584 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

India has 36,267 active cases of COVID-19. Active cases increased by 3,769 in the last 24 hours and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total cases

India logged more than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today morning informed that the country reported 7,584 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The fresh infections today are 4.75 per cent higher than 7,240 cases reported by the health ministry on Thursday. The country's COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 4,32,05,106 (4 crore 32 lakh 5 thousand 1 hundred and 6).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has gone up to 2.26 per cent from 2.13 per cent on Thursday. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.50 per cent.

The rise in new cases of COVID-19 in the country is due to the increase in number of infections in states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra alone reported 2,813 new COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, with Mumbai logging 1702 cases.

Telangana too has been reporting more number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days. In the last 24 hours, 122 new infections were logged with Hyderabad alone registering 94 cases.

Tamil Nadu logged 185 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 34,56,697.

West Bengal reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 10 more than the previous day. Gujarat has recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus.

Total casualties due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 5,24,747 (5 lakh 24 thousand 7 hundred and 47).

India now has 36,267 active cases of COVID-19. Active case tally increased by 3,769 in the last 24 hours and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 3,791 patients recuperated from COVID in the country in the last 24 hours, increases total recoveries to 4,26,44,092 (4 crore 26 lakh 44 thousand and 92). The national recovery rate currently stand at 98.70 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 3,35,050 (3 lakh 35 thousand and 50) tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,41,98,288 (85 crore 41 lakh 98 thousand 2 hundred and 88) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India.

The health ministry today said that 15,31,510 (15 lakh 31 thousand 5 hundred and 10) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021, and since then 194.76 crore vaccine doses have been given out to the beneficiaries.

