India logs 6,660 new Covid infections, 24 deaths

Active Covid cases in country have decreased to 63,380 while death toll has increased to 5,31,369.

FP Staff April 25, 2023 11:05:15 IST
Medics collect a swab sample of an Indian national. File Photo- PTI

New Delhi: In a fresh spike, India has reported a sharp rise of 6,660 covid cases and 24 deaths taking the trajectory of active cases to 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

As per the data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Similarly, there was a relative decline in daily Covid numbers on Tuesday as the country recorded 7,187 fresh cases. A total of 16 deaths were recorded yesterday and the active cases stood at 65,683.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: April 25, 2023 11:06:54 IST

