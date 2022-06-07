India logs 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

There has been a decline of 17.79 per cent in the new daily COVID-19 cases reported in India on Tuesday. Yesterday, 4,518 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the country

India has reporting more than four thousand fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, the country in the last 24 hours saw a decline in new cases with 3,714 people testing positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

The new cases reported today are 17.79 per cent lower than 4,518 coronavirus infections logged on Monday.

There were seven deaths in the country due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Cumulative casualties due to coronavirus has now risen to 5,24,708 (5 lakh 24 thousand 7 hundred and 8).

Mumbai, which was witnessing spike in COVID cases, on Monday saw fresh infections graph falling below the 700-mark for the first time after 1 June. The metropolitan city logged 676 new COVID-19 cases, 285 less than the day before.

No fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin said. The overall tally of cases in Mumbai now stands at 10,70,534 and the COVID-19 death toll is 19,569.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 1.21 per cent, lower than 1.62 per cent reported on Monday. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 0.97 per cent.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,31,85,049 (4 crore 31 lakh 85 thousand and 49).

The country now has 26,976 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 1,194 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As per the health ministry, the country's active COVID-19 cases stand at 0.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 2,513 patients got recuperated from COVID-19, increasing the total recoveries in the country to 4,26,33,365 (4 crore 26 lakh 33 thousand 3 hundred and 65).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate currently is at 98.72 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,07,716 (3 lakh 7 thousand 7 hundred and 16) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 85,32,09,262 (85 crore 32 lakh 9 thousand 2 hundred and 62) tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 194.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

In the last 24 hours, 13,96,169 (13 lakh 96 thousand 1 hundred and 69) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out across India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.