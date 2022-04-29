India logs 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate up at 0.71%

The number of COVID-19 active cases has now risen to 17,801. In a span of 24 hours there has been an increase of 821 cases recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload

India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,30,72,176 (4 crore 30 lakh 72 thousand 1 hundred and 76).

The fresh infections reported were marginally lesser than 3,303 cases reported on Thursday.

India's daily positivity rate has now jumped to 0.71 per cent, up from 0.66 per cent reported on Thursday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 active cases has now risen to 17,801. In a span of 24 hours there has been an increase of 821 cases recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload. Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry informed.

With 60 casualties due to COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the death toll has now climbed to 5,23,753 (5 lakh 23 thousand 7 hundred and 53).

As many as 2,496 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,30,622 (4 crore 25 lakh 30 thousand 6 hundred and 22). India's recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,73,635 (4 lakh 73 thousand 6 hundred and 35) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 83,69,45,383 (83 crore 69 lakh 45 thousand 3 hundred and 83) samples have been tested in India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive which was started in India on 16 January, 2021, is going on in full swing. Since the start of the drive, more than 188.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

As per the data by the health ministry, 22,80,743 (22 lakh 80 thousand 7 hundred and 43) doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.