India logs 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 0.95%

India currently has 20,403 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decrease of 232 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country

India logged 3,207 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday morning. The fresh infections are 7.60 per cent lower than those reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, the health ministry said 3,451 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country. The daily coronavirus positivity rate now is at 0.95 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.82 per cent.

The total COVID-19 cases in India, from the start of the pandemic, has now risen to 4,31,05,401 (4 crore 31 lakh 5 thousand 4 hundred and 1).

Cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 has now risen to 5,24,093 (5 lakh 24 thousand and 93).

As many as 3,410 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,25,60,905 (4 crore 25 lakh 60 thousand 9 hundred and 5). The national COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 98.74 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,36,776 (3 lakh 36 thousand 7 hundred and 76) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Council data says, 84,10,29,858 (84 crore 10 lakh 29 thousand 8 hundred and 58) samples have been tested for coronavirus.

India started the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 190.34 crore doses have been administered in the country.

The health ministry said that 13,50,622 (13 lakh 50 thousand 6 hundred and 22) vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

