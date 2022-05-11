India logs 2,897 new COVID-19 cases, up 26.61% from yesterday; 54 die in last 24 hours

COVID-19 daily positivity rate in India has increased to 0.61 per cent, up from 0.47 per cent reported on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.74 per cent

India logged 2,897 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning. The fresh infections were 26.61 per cent higher than 2,288 cases reported on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate of the country has also increased to 0.61 per cent, up from 0.47 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.74 per cent.

Of the new infections of COVID-19 recorded on Wednesday, Delhi alone reported 1,118 cases and one death. The positivity rate of the national capital stood at 4.38 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 25 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,646. The positivity rate also rose to 0.68 per cent from 0.41 per cent a day ago.

The state now has 417 active cases of COVID-19. Concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday.

As many as 2,986 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Total of 4,25,66,935 (4 crore 25 lakh 66 thousand 9 hundred and 35) patients have recuperated from coronavirus in India so far. Recovery rate currently at 98.74 per cent.

India now has 19,494 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 143 in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

Cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 5,24,157 (5 lakh 24 thousand 1 hundred and 57).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,72,190 (4 lakh 72 thousand 1 hundred and 90) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 84,19,86,891 (84 crore 19 lakh 86 thousand 8 hundred and 91) samples have been tested across India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021. Since then, the country has been inoculating its population against coronavirus. As per the health ministry, more than 190.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

In the last 24 hours, 14,83,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country.

