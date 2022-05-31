India logs 2,338 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down 13.59% from yesterday

There has been an increase of 185 in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. The country now has 17,883 active cases of coronavirus

India added 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

The fresh infections reported on Tuesday were 13.59 per cent lower than 2,706 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the health ministry on Monday. The country coronavirus case tally has now risen to 4,31,58,087 (4 crore 31 lakh 58 thousand and 87).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to 0.64 per cent in the last 24 hours, from 0.97 per cent on Monday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.61 per cent.

Of the new cases, Karnataka reported 166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The state has, however, witnessed a decline by 75 cases compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, Thane district in Maharashtra reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, and West Bengal saw 27 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The country now has 17,883 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 185 in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

As per the health minister, 2,134 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24, increasing the total recoveries in the country to 4,26,15,574 (4 crore 26 lakh 15 thousand 5 hundred and 74). The national recovery rate now stands at 98.74 per cent.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the country has jumped to 5,24,630 (5 lakh 24 thousand 6 hundred and 30) with 19 more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,63,883 (3 lakh 63 thousand 8 hundred and 83) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,04,41,292 (85 crore 4 lakh 41 thousand 2 hundred and 92) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India, ICMR said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

As per the health ministry, in the last 24 hours, 13,33,064 (13 lakh 33 thousand and 64) doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to beneficiaries across India.

