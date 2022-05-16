India logs 2,202 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down 11.45% from day ago; daily positivity rate up at 0.74%

India now has 17,317 active cases of COVID-19, a decline of 375 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases now comprise of 0.04 per cent of the total infections

India reported 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 11.45 per cent less than a day ago, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed of Monday morning.

On Sunday, the health ministry said that the country logged 2,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. India's tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,31,23,801 (4 crore 31 lakh 23 thousand 8 hundred and 1).

India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.74 per cent, higher than 0.61 per cent reported on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate in now at 0.59 per cent.

As many as 27 patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative casualties due to the virus to 5,24,241 (5 lakh 24 thousand 2 hundred and 41).

India now has 17,317 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 375 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases now comprise of 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry informed.

As many as 2,550 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the country's total recoveries to 4,25,82,243 (4 crore 25 lakh 82 thousand 2 hundred and 43). The national COVID-19 recovery rate of India is currently recorded at 98.74 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,97,242 (2 lakh 97 thousand 2 hundred and 42) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 84,41,34,156 (84 crore 41 lakh 34 thousand 1 hundred and 56) samples have been tested for coronavirus in India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 191.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

As per the health ministry data, 3,10,218 (3 lakh 10 thousand 2 hundred and 18) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry also informed that more 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs), so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Over 17.31 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

