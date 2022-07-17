India logs 20,528 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours; active cases increased to 1,43,449

According to the health ministry, active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent

New Delhi: With 20,528 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,37,50,599, while the active cases increased to 1,43,449, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.55 per cent, according to the ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,81,441 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The COVID vaccination drive inched closer to the 2 billion feat as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far reached 1,99,98,89,097 with the inoculation of 25,59,840 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 199.98 crore vaccine doses, 92.60 crore have been administered as the second dose while 5.64 crore doses were jabbed as precaution doses.

Meanwhile, with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population, 75 days - 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' commenced on Friday.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

In a virtual meeting with State/UT Health Secretaries and NHM MDs chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, States and UTs have been urged to give an intensive and ambitious push toward full COVID-19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May, 2021 and three crore on 23 June. It crossed the four-crore mark on 25 January, 2022.

The 49 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, eight from Maharashtra, six from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and Punjab, two each from Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and one each from Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

A total of 5,25,709 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,48,023 from Maharashtra, 70,250 from Kerala, 40,130 from Karnataka, 38,029 from Tamil Nadu, 26,291 from Delhi, 23,551 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,271 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from agencies

