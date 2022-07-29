A decrease of 2,335 cases was reported in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India now has 1,43,988 active cases of coronavirus

New Delhi: India logged 20,409 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning.

The fresh infections reported today are marginally lower than 20,557 cases reported on Thursday. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,39,79,730 (4 crore 39 lakh 79 thousand 7 hundred and 30).

The daily positivity rate today was reported at 5.12 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.82 per cent

Active COVID cases in India

There has been decline in active COVID-19 cases in India. A decrease of 2,335 cases was reported in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India now has 1,43,988 (1 lakh 43 thousand 9 hundred and 88) active cases of COVID-19. Active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections

COVID-19 deaths in India

The country's COVID-19 death tally has risen to 5,26,258 (5 lakh 26 thousand 2 hundred and 58).

Of the 32 COVID-19 COVID-19 related fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, seven were from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, two each from Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttarakhand and one each from Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

States reporting most number of new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal have been reporting most number of new COVID-19 cases in the country. After five months, Gujarat logged more than 1,000 fresh infections of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported 2,203 new cases of COVID-19. Pune circle registered the highest count of 732, followed by Mumbai circle (518), Nagpur circle (376), Nashik circle (231), Akola circle (139), Latur circle (80) Kolhapur circle (79) and Aurangabad circle (48).

Tamil Nadu added 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Among the new patients, three are returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh. With 368 news cases in a single day, Chennai reported maximum number of cases in the state, followed by Chengalpet 177 and Coimbatore 166. The remaining cases were spread across other districts.

West Bengal reported 1,495 cases, while national capital Delhi logged 1,128 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise in over a month. Gujarat recorded 1,101 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

India COVID-19 recoveries

According to the health ministry, 22,697 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the country's total recoveries to 4,33,09,484 (4 crore 33 lakh 9 thousand 4 hundred and 84).

The national recovery rate currently stands at 98.48 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today informed that 3,98,761 (3 lakh 98 thousand 7 hundred and 61) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 87,44,06,798 (87 crore 44 lakh 6 thousand 7 hundred and 98) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across India.

India's COVID-19 vaccination

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021. So far, over 203.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people.

The health ministry said that 38,63,960 (38 lakh 63 thousand 9 hundred and 60) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to the eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

