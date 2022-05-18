India logs 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, up 16.57% from yesterday

India's COVID-19 daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent, marginally lower than 0.44 per cent a day ago, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent

India has seen a rise of 16.57 per cent in new COVID-19 cases in a single-day with the country logging 1,829 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported on Wednesday morning.

The health ministry Tuesday said that the country recorded 1,569 new cases of coronavirus in a single day. The COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 4,31,27,199 (4 crore 31 lakh 27 thousand 1 hundred and 99).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent, marginally lower than 0.44 per cent a day ago, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent.

There are currently 15,647 active cases of COVID-19 in India. There has been a decrease of 753 cases in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. Active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The total casualties due to the COVID-19 pandemic has jumped to 5,24,293 (5 lakh 24 thousand 2 hundred and 93), the health ministry data updated by at 8 am stated. Of the 33 deaths reported in last 24 hours, 31 were from Kerala and two were from Delhi.

As many as 2,549 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the country's total recoveries to 4,25,87,259 (4 crore 25 lakh 87 thousand 2 hundred and 59). The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,34,962 (4 lakh 34 thousand 9 hundred 62) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 84,49,26,602 (84 crore 49 lakh 26 thousand 6 hundred and 2) samples have been tested for the virus in India.

As per the health ministry, the cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far have exceeded 191.65 crores. The nationwide vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021.

In the last 24 hours, 14,97,695 (14 lakh 97 thousand 6 hundred and 95) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India.

As part of the vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories (UTs) by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Over 17 crore (17,00,16,685) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

