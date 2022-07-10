India logs 18,257 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate jumps to 4.22%

According to the health ministry, India currently has 1,28,690 active cases of COVID-19. An increase 3,662 cases were recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 18,257 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported on Sunday.

The fresh cases reported today have pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,36,22,651 (4 crore 36 lakh 22 thousand 6 hundred and 51).

Though the new cases reported today are marginally lower than 18,840 infections logged on Saturday, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 4.22 per cent from 4.14 per cent yesterday.

The weekly positivity rate is now at 4.08 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

There has been a constant increase in active cases of COVID-19 in the country. According to the health ministry, India currently has 1,28,690 (1 lakh 28 thousand 6 hundred and 90) active cases of COVID-19.

An increase 3,662 cases were recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 deaths in India

With 42 casualties in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 related deaths in the country has now risen to 5,25,428 (5 lakh 25 thousand 4 hundred and 28).

States reporting most number of fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal and Maharashtra continue to report most number of COVID-19 cases in the country. West Bengal logged 2,968 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 2,760 new coronavirus cases and five pandemic-related deaths. Mumbai reported 499 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,671 cases, including five returnees from overseas. Chennai alone logged 844 cases, Chengalpattu witnessed 465, Tiruvallur 161, Coimbatore 118, Tirunelveli 112.

Delhi recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases and two people succumbed to the virus.

India's COVID-19 recovery

As many as 14,553 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,29,68,533 (4 crore 29 lakh 68 thousand 5 hundred and 33).

The national recovery rate now is at 98.50 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,32,777 (4 lakh 32 thousand 7 hundred and 77) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 86,66,10,714 (86 crore 66 lakh 10 thousand 7 hundred and 14) samples have been tested in the country for coronavirus, the Council informed.

COVID-19 vaccination

As per the health ministry, 10,21,164 (10 lakh 21 thousand 1 hundred and 64) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 198.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

