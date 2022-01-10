India logs 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 12.6% higher than Sunday; Omicron tally rises to 4,033

The active caseload at 7,23,619 now makes up 2.03 percent of the total coronavirus infections in the country

India reported yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, as it reported 1,79,723 cases of the virus.

The Omicron variant, first found in South Africa, continues to spread rapidly across the country, driving up the total infections.

Here are the key figures of coronavirus from across the nation.

-- India reported 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths, 46,569 new recoveries, 1,33,008 rise in active cases in the past 24 hours

-- India’s active caseload now stands at 7,23,619; data reveals that the active caseload now comprises 2.03 percent of the total infections

-- The 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases recorded is the highest daily tally in the past 227 days

-- The daily positivity rate of India stands at 13.29 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 percent

-- This is the fourth consecutive day when India’s daily tally has stayed above the 1 lakh mark

-- Delhi reported 22,751 cases; Mumbai's daily caseload rose by 19,474; Kolkata saw 8,712 cases; Bengaluru reported 9,020 cases and Chennai witnessed a rise of 6,186 cases

-- The number of Omicron cases also surged and now stands at 4,033, with Maharashtra recording the maximum number of infections (1,126). It is followed by Rajsthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441) and Kerala (333)

-- The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crore

The rising numbers come at a time when India has begun a new milestone in its fight against coronavirus. Starting today, the country is administering ‘precautionary COVID-19 jabs’ to frontline and healthcare workers, along with senior citizens.

Earlier, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country through a video conference.

Modi directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently. The prime minister also highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as new normal to control the spread.

Modi further exhorted the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases & to disseminate factual info to the community.

With inputs from agencies

