India logs 17,336 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, up 30% from yesterday; positivity rate jumps to 4.32%

Delhi and Maharashtra reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 people died of COVID-19, increasing the cumulative casualty due to the virus in the country to 5,24,954

India has been witnessing remarkable rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The fresh infections reported in the country in a single have crossed the 17,000 mark for the first time in over four months. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday morning informed that 17,336 new infections were logged in last 24 hours.

There has been 30.21 per cent day-on-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in the country reported today. The health ministry reported 13,313 new infections of coronavirus on Thursday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 4.32 per cent, up from 2.03 per cent on Thursday. The weekly positivity rate has also increased to 3.07 per cent.

The total CVID-19 infection tally of the country has now risen to 4,33,62,294 (4 crore 33 lakh 62 thousand 2 hundred and 94). In last 24 hours, 13 people died of COVID-19, increasing the cumulative casualty due to the virus in India to 5,24,954 (5 lakh 24 thousand 9 hundred and 54).

Most number of new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra. The state witnessed 60 per cent jump in daily cases as compared to the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 5,218 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death. Mumbai alone logged the highest 4,166 new cases in the state in a single day.

Delhi too saw a whopping 108 per cent rise in single-day coronavirus cases. The capital recorded 1,934 new COVID infections, highest since 4 February. The positivity rate jumped to 8.10 per cent.

West Bengal reported 745 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Telangana recorded 494 new infections in the last 24 hours.

In Tamil Nadu, daily coronavirus infections breached the 1,000 mark with Chennai alone reporting close to half that number. The state reported 1,063 fresh cases, while Chennai accounted for 497 infections.

Karnataka recorded 858 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

India currently has 88,284 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 4,294 in the active caseload in the span of 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.20 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry said.

As many as 13,029 patients got recuperated in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing India's total recoveries to 4,27,49,056 (4 crore 27 lakh 49 thousand and 56).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,01,649 (4 lakh 1 thousand 6 hundred and 49) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,98,95,036 (85 crore 98 lakh 95 thousand and 36) samples have been tested across India for COVID-19.

The health ministry informed that 13,71,107 (13 lakh 71 thousand 1 hundred and 7) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

