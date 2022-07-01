India logs 17,070 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases increase to 1,07,189

The health ministry said that 14,413 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,28,36,906

India logged 17,070 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning.

The active COVID-19 case count has now increased to 1,07,189 (1 lakh 7 thousand 1 hundred and 89). There has been increase of 2,634 patients in the active caseload in the span of 24 hours. Active cases comprise of 0.25 per cent of the total cases.

The new cases reported today are lower than 18,819 fresh infection reported on Thursday.

The total tally of country's COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Friday (1 July, 2022) has reached to 4,34,69,234 (4 crore 34 lakh 69 thousand 2 hundred and 34). Meanwhile, cumulative casualties due to the coronavirus has climbed to 5,25,139 (5 lakh 25 thousand 1 hundred and 39).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate on Friday stood at 3.40 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 3.59 per cent.

According to health ministry, 14,413 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,28,36,906 (4 crore 28 lakh 36 thousand 9 hundred and 6).

Of the new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, West Bengal alone reported 1,524 infections and one death.

Mumbai logged 1,265 new coronavirus cases, and one more patient succumbed to the infection. Delhi saw 865 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent.

Telangana recorded 468 fresh COVID-19 cases with Hyderabad district registering the highest number of cases with 253, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy 47 and Medchal Malkajgiri 39.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,02,150 (5 lakh 2 thousand 1 hundred and 50) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Council informed that total 86,28,77,639 (86 crore 28 lakh 77 thousand 6 hundred and 39) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry said that 11,67,503 (11 lakh 67 thousand 5 hundred and 3) people of the eligible population received their COVID-19 vaccination dose in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then over 197.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.