India logs 1,675 new COVID cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 0.41%

There has been a decline of 17.16 per cent in the new COVID-19 cases recorded in India on Tuesday. On Monday, the health ministry said that the country logged 2,022 new coronavirus infections

India reported 1,675 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday morning. The fresh infections were 17.16 per cent lower than the number of cases logged on Monday.

On Monday, the health ministry informed that the country recorded 2,022 new coronavirus cases. India's COVID-19 case tally has now to 4,31,40,068 (4 crore 31 lakh 40 thousand and 68)

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is now at 0.41 per cent, lower from 0.69 per cent registered on Monday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.49 per cent.

India now has 14,841 active cases of COVID-19. However, there has been a slight rise in the active caseload. As per the health ministry, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

As many as 1,635 patients got recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,26,00,737 (4 crore 26 lakh 7 hundred and 37).

The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent.

There has been 31 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all reported in Kerala. Total coronavirus deaths in India has now climbed to 5,24,490 (5 lakh 24 thousand 4 hundred and 90).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,07,626 (4 lakh 7 thousand 6 hundred and 26) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 84,74,99,852 (84 crore 74 lakh 99 thousand 8 hundred and 52) samples have been tested across the country for coronavirus.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 192.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that in the last 24 hours, 13,76,878 (13 lakh 76 thousand 8 hundred 78) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to the beneficiaries.

More than 193.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

There are currently over 16.30 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

