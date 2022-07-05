India logs 13,086 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours; active cases increase to 1,14,475

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.53 per cent, according to the health ministry

New Delhi: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650, while the active cases increased to 1,14,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,242 with 19 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

12,456 people were said to have recovered from the deadly coronavirus infection in a day, taking the recovery rate to 98.53 per cent

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.44 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,51,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.90 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 per cent.

Delhi recorded 420 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent. One person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department. The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,515 on Monday, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 431 cases, Thane accounted for 472 cases, and Nashik for 71 cases.

In Bengal, the positivity rate rose to 15.12 per cent from 14.10 per cent on the previous day as 1,132 new infections were reported in the state on Monday. Telangana logged 443 fresh cases, whereas Gujarat saw 419 cases. 108 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, 75 in Goa and 58 in J&K.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May, 2021 and three crore on 23 June. It crossed four crore on 25 January, 2022.

According to Hindustan Times, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Monday that 90 per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.