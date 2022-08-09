India logs 12,751 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi sees spike with positivity rate rising to 17.85%

India saw a decrease of 3,703 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. There are now 1,31,807 patients of the novel coronavirus in the country

New Delhi: India recorded 12,751 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning. The fresh coronavirus infections reported today are lower than 16,167 reported on Monday.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 4,41,74,650 (4 crore 41 lakh 74 thousand 6 hundred and 37).

There has been a decrease of 3,703 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country now has 1,31,807 (1 lakh 31 thousand 8 hundred and 7) active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Active cases stands at 0.30 per cent of the total cases.

India's COVID-19 positivity rate

The country's COVID-19 daily positivity rate has decreased to 3.50 per cent from 6.14 per cent on Monday. The weekly positivity rate was logged at 4.69 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

Total COVID-19 fatalities in the country has increased to 5,26,772 (5 lakh 26 thousand 7 hundred and 72).

Of the 42 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 10 were reconciled by Kerala.

Six fatalities were reported from Delhi, five from West Bengal, four from Maharashtra, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, two each from Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan and one each from Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

States reporting most number of COVID-19 cases

Delhi saw a massive spike in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The capital logged 1,372 fresh infections with the positivity rate rising to 17.85 per cent, highest since 21 January this year.

Maharashtra reported 1,005 new cases with Mumbai alone logging 407 infections.

Tamil Nadu logged 972 new cases, while Telangana reported 528 fresh infections. Gujarat added 661 new cases and Jammu and Kashmir saw 452 new cases. West Bengal added 377 cases.

India's COVID-19 recovery

According to the health ministry, 16,412 patients recuperated in last 24 hours, increasing total COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 4,35,16,071 (4 crore 35 lakh 16 thousand and 71).

The national recovery rate is currently at 98.51 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,63,855 (3 lakh 63 thousand 8 hundred and 55) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

As per the Council 87,85,52,017 (87 crore 85 lakh 52 thousand and 17) samples were tested across the country for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination

The largest nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021. So far, more than 206.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The latest data by the health ministry said that 31,95,034 (31 lakh 95 thousand and 34) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.