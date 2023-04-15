India logs 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, slight decline since Friday
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49
New Delhi: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data27.
The total death toll, on the other hand, soared to 5,31,091, with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.
With inputs from PTI
