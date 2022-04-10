India logs 1,054 new cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths; booster dose for all above 18 years starts today

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are 8.34 per cent lower than 1,150 reported on Saturday. Total 4,30,35,271 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far

New Delhi: India, in the last 24 hours, has logged 1,054 new cases of COVID-19, 8.34 per cent lower than a day ago, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs (MoHFW) informed on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 9 April, the country reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent.

Total 4,30,35,271 (4 crore 30 lakh 35 thousand 2 hundred and 71) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

Currently, there are 11,132 active cases of COVID-19 in India. As per the Health Ministry, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of total cases.

COVID-19 recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 1,258 patients have recovered in the country. With this, as many as 4,25,02,454 (4 crore 25 lakh 2 thousand 4 hundred and 54) patients have recuperated from the virus in India.

COVID-19 deaths in India

According to the Health Ministry, 29 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Cumulative fatalities due to coronavirus in the country has now risen to 5,21,685 (5 lakh 21 thousand 6 hundred and 85).

Of the total COVID-19 deaths, 21 alone were reported from Kerala.

COVID-19 testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,18,345 (4 lakh 18 thousand 3 hundred and 45) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country.

So far, total of 79,38,47,740 (79 crore 38 lakh 47 thousand 7 hundred and 40) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India.

COVID-19 vaccination

The country Sunday (10 April, 2022) begins booster shot or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-59 age group. Eligible individuals for the booster dose can book online appointments and can also walk in to receive the precautionary dose, the government said.

CoWin system will send SMS to all citizens eligible for precaution dose based on the details of earlier vaccinations recorded in the system. Vaccination centres are also required to record vaccinations on CoWin, which will generate certificates.

India started nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 185.70 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

As per the data by the MoHFW, 14,38,792 (14 lakh 38 thousand 7 hundred and 92) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to people across the country.

