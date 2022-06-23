India launches GSAT-24 satellite: What is it and how will it impact communication services?

The GSAT, or Geosynchronous Satellite, are India's indigenously developed communications satellites. These are primarily used for digital audio, data and video broadcasting for both military and civilian users

India’s latest communication satellite, the GSAT-24, was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday.

Built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the GSAT-24 hitched a ride aboard the Ariane-5 spacecraft.

It was the first “demand driven” communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post-space sector reforms.

NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

It’s not rare to hear about GSATs, but what exactly are they and how will GSAT-24 impact communication services, let’s take a look:

What is GSAT?

According to space.com, a geosynchronous satellite is placed in a high Earth orbit that allows the satellites to match Earth's rotation.

“Because the satellite orbits at the same speed that the Earth is turning, the satellite seems to stay in place over a single longitude, though it may drift north to south,” NASA wrote on its Earth Observatory website.

According to ISRO, the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system is one of the largest domestic communication satellite systems in the Asia-Pacific region with nine operational communication satellites placed in Geo-stationary orbit. Established in 1983 with commissioning of INSAT-1B, it initiated a major revolution in India’s communications sector and sustained the same later.

The INSAT system with more than 200 transponders in the C, Extended C and Ku-bands provides services to telecommunications, television broadcasting, satellite newsgathering, societal applications, weather forecasting, disaster warning and Search and Rescue operations.

How will the GSAT-24 impact communication services?

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

According to India Today, the NSIL had said that the GSAT-24, once operational, will enhance television viewing by providing more DTH channels within the same spectrum, and more HD channels for system robustness with additional rain fade margin.

The satellite-based interactive education services for classroom connectivity will also be improved and the satellite will have applications in telecommunications and emerging sectors like digital cinema, high-speed backhaul links, and bulk data transfer.

As per Free Press Journal, the GSAT-24 has the primary objective to augment satellite based DTH and VSAT services in BSS Ku-band.

Its 24 Ku-band transponders have an enhanced Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) of 53.5 dBW, with coverage over the Indian mainland, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

Enhanced EIRP results in more DTH channels within the same spectrum.

GSAT-24 is configured on ISRO's proven I-3k Bus with a mission life of 15 years.

"'Demand-driven' mode basically means when satellite is launched, one will know who the end customers are going to be and what's the kind of utilisation and commitment so that you have very effective utilisation of this satellite capacity once it goes into orbit", an NSIL official explained.

"Earlier, the mode was more supply driven, with capacity being leased after the launch with largely no firm commitment by customers beforehand", the official noted.

"The entire mission is fully funded by NSIL -- satellite, launch, launch campaign, insurance, transportation, in-orbit maintenance and support. Once the satellite is up in orbit, this will be fully owned and operated by NSIL," NSIL Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan Durairaj told PTI.



With inputs from agencies

