India is new hope to the world, says PM Modi in his address to youth in Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the youth to take a collective resolve and make efforts to build a new India whose identity is new, forward-looking and traditions are ancient.

Addressing the 'Yuva Shivir' organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "Wherever there are challenges, India is present with hope, wherever there are problems, India comes out with solutions."

PM Modi said that the Indian scripture has taught us that the constant character-building in every generation is the basis of every society. He emphasised that shivir like the one conducted on Thursday by Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Karelibaug, is not only an effort to create good 'sanskars' among the youth. It also pious and natural campaign for regeneration of the society, identity, pride and nation, the PM added.

PM Modi said that India, today, is offering solutions to problems of the world. "From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, to the hope of building Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) amid disrupted supply chains...To building a nation capable of establishing peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope for the world today," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India is "showing the path of Yoga to the entire humanity, we are introducing them to the power of Ayurveda."

PM Modi noted that in the present time, the working style of government and thinking of society has changed along with increased people's participation. "Today India has the third-largest start-up system in the world that is being led by the youth of India."

"In software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future. For us, Sanskar means education, service and sensitivity! For us, Sanskar means dedication, determination and strength! Let us uplift ourselves, but our upliftment should also be a medium for the welfare of others! May we touch the heights of success, but our success should also be a means of service to all. This is the essence of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and this is the nature of India also," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association with Vadodara and mentioned the significance of the place in his personal and political life. He said with 'Statue of Unity' Vadodara has become an important base for the global attraction i.e. Statue of Unity. Similarly, Pavagadh Temple is also attracting people from all over.

PM Modi said that 'Sanskaar Nagri' Vadodara is becoming known all over the world as Vadodara-made Metro coaches are used globally, that is the strength of Vadodara, he said. The Prime Minister said that though we did not get an opportunity to die for the country in the freedom struggle but we can live for the country.

He asked, "Till 15 August 2023, Can we stop transactions with cash and adopt digital payments? Your small contribution can create a huge difference in small businesses and vendors lives".

A pledge may be taken for cleanliness and prevention of the use of single-use plastic and preventing malnutrition, he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the campaign by a Nagaland Girl for cleaning the Ghats of Kashi. She started alone but was joined by many people. This illustrates the power of resolve. Similarly, the Prime Minister asked to practice small measures like saving electricity or adopting natural farming to help the country.

