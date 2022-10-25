'India has had 3 Muslim presidents': BJP hits back at Mehbooba Mufti over 'minority' jibe as Sunak becomes UK PM

New Delhi: The BJP has slammed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her tweet on UK’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak.

In a tweet on Sunak, Mufti took a jibe at the Centre over CAA and NRC.

“Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA,” she tweeted.

India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM. https://t.co/F1Zkj9kxw7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2022

Hitting back at Mufti, BJP’s Amit Malviya said, “India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country.”

“But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K’s CM,” he added.

India has had three Muslim presidents- Zakir Husain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and APJ Abdul Kalam. Giani Zail Singh- a Sikh held the top constitutional post from 1982 to 1987.

Manmohan Singh- a Sikh served as India’s PM twice under the UPA government.

