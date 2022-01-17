'India gifted world bouquet of hope': PM Modi at WEF's Online Davos 2022 Summit

The WEF's annual meeting, which has been taking place in Davos for the past 50 years, is occurring digitally this year due to the COVID pandemic. The virtual event will continue till 21 January

Addressing the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday via video-conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has showcased its strength by fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering a ‘State of the World’ special address, Modi began by saying that India is moving forward with great strength and vigour. “We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses," he said.

The virtual event will continue till 21 January.

Modi also said India is promoting 'Ease of Doing Business'.

"By reducing our corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive. This is the best time to invest in India," he added.

"While following the path of self-reliance, India's focus is not only on easing the processes, but also on incentivising investment and production. With this approach, today, $26 billion worth of PLI schemes have been implemented in 14 sectors," he added.

“The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy and supply chain will function post-Corona. In this period of coronavirus, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crores of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come, India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the world," Modi said.

Modi said that India has gifted the world a “bouquet of hope". “Our multi-lingual, cultural environment is not only our strength but the strength of the world. India offers a bouquet of hope to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament and talent," he said.

The summit will also be addressed by Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission president Ursua von der Leyen, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian president Joko Widodo, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese president Xi Jinping, among others.

