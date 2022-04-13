India gets elected to four United Nations ECOSOC bodies
The bodies include the Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development, and Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights
New York: India on Wednesday got elected to four United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, the country's mission to the UN informed in a tweet.
The bodies include the Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development, and Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Of the above bodies, India was re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with Ambassador Preeti Saran representing the country.
Last year, India was elected to three ECOSOC bodies including the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme.
The UN Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the United Nations.
The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) coordinates the work of the 14 UN specialized agencies, 10 functional commissions and five regional commissions, receives reports from nine UN funds and programs (see reverse), and issues policy recommendations to the UN system and to the Member States.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Chile to fight a case against Bolivia over disputed waters at International Court of Justice
Chile wants the International Court of Justice to declare the Silala river, which flows from Bolivia an 'international water course' and give it equal rights to its waters
Days after Bucha 'massacre' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council on Tuesday
The Tuesday's UN Security Council session was already on the calendar before the announcement of Zelenskyy's appearance, and will include the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Boys at greater risk of repeating grades, failing to complete education than girls, finds UNESCO report
The report titled 'Leave no child behind: Global report on boys' disengagement from education' pointed out that no less than 132 million boys of primary and secondary school age are out of school