India emerging as favourable destination to conduct global clinical trials
According to a report, the private sector is a well-suited channel for the top biopharma to conduct more efficient clinical trials with easier and faster access to investigators and patients
In the coming years, India has the potential to increase global clinical trials in the country by five times, according to a report.
In the joint report by the USA India Chamber of Commerce & PwC India titled, ‘Clinical Trial opportunities in India,’ experts have highlighted the significant opportunities for biopharma companies to leverage India’s rich diversity and robust healthcare infrastructure to develop innovative treatments.
The report will be released at the virtual edition of the 17th annual BioPharma & Healthcare Summit 2023 to be held on Wednesday in Boston.
Related Articles
It also indicates that through several key drivers, India is emerging as a favourable destination to conduct clinical trials.
According to the report, the private sector is a well-suited channel for the top biopharma to conduct more efficient clinical trials with easier and faster access to investigators and patients.
According to the report, India has the potential to increase global clinical trials in the country by five times in the coming years.
Indian states with high disease prevalence (e.g., cancer) also have the most number of tier-1 cities, with advanced medical infrastructure and availability of investigators. Targeting these states can provide biopharma companies with faster access to patients, sites, and investigators.
The total number of investigators has increased by twice between 2015 and 2020, with the majority of the increase occurring in the internal medicine and oncology specialisations.
However, the growth in the number of investigators is largely restricted to tier-1 and 2 cities, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
International Labour Day 2023: Know history, significance and quotes
The commemoration of International Labour Day across the globe aims to raise awareness about the privileges of the labour force and safeguard them against being taken advantage of
India 'in talks with' Russia to open up Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor project
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India affirms its commitment to rejuvenate its trade and investment potential to propel the growth of India," Union Minister Sarabananda Sonowal said
Defence review exposes Australia's need for long range missiles amid war threats from China
The 110-page assessment warned that in the "missile age," the nation can no longer be protected by its geographical isolation. The government will spend about A$19 billion ($12 billion) in what is being called as Australia's most extensive makeover ever