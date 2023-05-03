India emerging as favourable destination to conduct global clinical trials

In the coming years, India has the potential to increase global clinical trials in the country by five times, according to a report.

In the joint report by the USA India Chamber of Commerce & PwC India titled, ‘Clinical Trial opportunities in India,’ experts have highlighted the significant opportunities for biopharma companies to leverage India’s rich diversity and robust healthcare infrastructure to develop innovative treatments.

The report will be released at the virtual edition of the 17th annual BioPharma & Healthcare Summit 2023 to be held on Wednesday in Boston.

It also indicates that through several key drivers, India is emerging as a favourable destination to conduct clinical trials.

According to the report, the private sector is a well-suited channel for the top biopharma to conduct more efficient clinical trials with easier and faster access to investigators and patients.

According to the report, India has the potential to increase global clinical trials in the country by five times in the coming years.

Indian states with high disease prevalence (e.g., cancer) also have the most number of tier-1 cities, with advanced medical infrastructure and availability of investigators. Targeting these states can provide biopharma companies with faster access to patients, sites, and investigators.

The total number of investigators has increased by twice between 2015 and 2020, with the majority of the increase occurring in the internal medicine and oncology specialisations.

However, the growth in the number of investigators is largely restricted to tier-1 and 2 cities, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

